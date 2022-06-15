Vance Wealth Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.37. The stock had a trading volume of 42,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,440. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.69. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $216.49 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

