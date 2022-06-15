Vance Wealth Inc. Buys New Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF makes up 0.7% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Vance Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 963,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,347,000 after purchasing an additional 177,127 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 277.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,755,000 after purchasing an additional 571,667 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 636,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after purchasing an additional 150,102 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 544,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,275,000 after acquiring an additional 124,107 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 540,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after acquiring an additional 69,367 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:QQQJ traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.26. 2,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,101. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $36.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average of $28.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

