Vance Wealth Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,101 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.46. 4,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,323. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.49 and a fifty-two week high of $200.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.65.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

