Vance Wealth Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,519 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.89. The company had a trading volume of 42,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,701,076. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.86. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.