Vance Wealth Inc. Takes $304,000 Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,314 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

TTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.94.

TTD traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $47.00. The company had a trading volume of 182,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,701,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.33. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk (Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.