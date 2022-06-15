Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $94.92

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $94.92 and last traded at $94.92, with a volume of 151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.70.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.53.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth $237,000. City State Bank grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 54.1% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at $669,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 316.9% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the period.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.