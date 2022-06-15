Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Holdings Trimmed by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $323.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $320.20 and a 12 month high of $467.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.71.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

