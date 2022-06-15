Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $97.15

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $97.15 and last traded at $97.37, with a volume of 11991 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.41.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.72 and a 200 day moving average of $105.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGV. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

