Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Oldfather Financial Services LLC

Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,788,000 after buying an additional 803,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,247,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,118,000 after buying an additional 753,750 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 245.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 609,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,178,000 after buying an additional 432,692 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,286.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 353,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,008,000 after purchasing an additional 338,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 218.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 461,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,295,000 after purchasing an additional 316,720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.23 on Wednesday, hitting $198.41. 16,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,117. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.41 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

