Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,890 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $25,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 18,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.03. The stock had a trading volume of 33,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,183. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.38. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $171.12 and a 52 week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

