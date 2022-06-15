Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Oldfather Financial Services LLC

Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of VNQ traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.76. The stock had a trading volume of 134,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,296,240. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.63 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.31.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

