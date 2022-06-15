Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Raised by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,919 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of NewEdge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $134,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,293 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,283,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $325,310,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $346.64. The company had a trading volume of 273,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,788. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $340.57 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $381.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.11.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.