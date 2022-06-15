Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $132.61

Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $132.61 and last traded at $132.64, with a volume of 57075 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.94.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

