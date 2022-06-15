Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Velan stock opened at C$8.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.58. The firm has a market cap of C$182.83 million and a P/E ratio of -6.75. Velan has a twelve month low of C$7.75 and a twelve month high of C$10.70.

Velan (TSE:VLN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$158.74 million for the quarter.

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. It offers cryogenic valves comprising cast steel cryogenic, small forged cryogenic, cryogenic triple-offset, memoryseal ball, and cryogenic control valves; gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, cast steel, small forged, dual-plate check, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, bonnetless, and knife gate valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service; and quarter-turn valves, such as ball, metal-seated ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves.

