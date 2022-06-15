Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.0428 on Top Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last week, Velas has traded 31.7% lower against the dollar. Velas has a market cap of $99.06 million and $3.26 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000260 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001579 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002048 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,312,787,789 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

