Verasity Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.34 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Verasity has a total market cap of $24.34 million and $15.70 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verasity has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000879 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000301 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

