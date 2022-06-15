Vericrest Private Wealth Acquires Shares of 3,860 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Vericrest Private Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

ITA stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.61. 750,375 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.63. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.