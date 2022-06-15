Verso Price Tops $0.0057 on Exchanges (VSO)

Verso (VSO) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 15th. Verso has a market cap of $454,558.25 and $6,384.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verso has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar. One Verso coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00423155 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00062827 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,817.35 or 1.68805693 BTC.

Verso Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

