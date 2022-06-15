VideoCoin (VID) Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.57 Million

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded 39.6% lower against the US dollar. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $31.57 million and $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,142,314 coins. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

