VIG Price Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (VIG)

VIG (VIG) traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One VIG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, VIG has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. VIG has a market cap of $796,388.78 and $878.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000131 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded 271.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000392 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,258,355 coins. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

