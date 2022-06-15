Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 72,218 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 309.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,218 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 15,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 13,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,817,951. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.42%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

