Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 76,171 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 153.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,171 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.68.

Plug Power stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.66. The stock had a trading volume of 127,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,953,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average is $24.09. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $46.50.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 97.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

