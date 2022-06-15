Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 29,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CALX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Calix by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Calix by 553.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 119,289 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Calix by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Calix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Calix by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 153,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

Shares of NYSE CALX traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.57. The company had a trading volume of 919 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.57. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.56 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average is $48.87.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Calix had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $184.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Calix from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on Calix from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Calix in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.30.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,348,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 751,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,027,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Calix (Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.