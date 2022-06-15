Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.79. 34,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,308,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $134.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.97. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.27.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

