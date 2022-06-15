Virtu Financial LLC Buys 10,642 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,623.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,157,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,840,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568,020 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 143.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,571,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,496 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,873,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 52.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,043,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,656,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,483 shares in the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $101,141.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,960,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,432,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $501,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,939,626 shares in the company, valued at $26,669,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 119,199 shares of company stock worth $1,178,652 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.01. 110,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,543,758. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 5.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.13. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

