Virtu Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 369.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Carvana by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVNA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $100.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.91.

Carvana stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.83. 58,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,433,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.60. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -6.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III bought 300,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $24,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,384,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 1,191,468 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $24,627,643.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,578,314 shares in the company, valued at $53,293,750.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,765,508 shares of company stock worth $338,491,669. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

