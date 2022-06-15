Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 37,339 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 791.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,339 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,571,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 35,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.87.

C stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.12. 166,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,807,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.60. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $75.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

