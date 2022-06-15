Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 5,398 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,398 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,173,133,000 after purchasing an additional 246,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,898,794,000 after acquiring an additional 133,943 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,070,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,310,880,000 after acquiring an additional 183,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST traded up $4.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $459.59. The stock had a trading volume of 11,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,863. The firm has a market cap of $203.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $377.12 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $525.84.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

