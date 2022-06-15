Virtu Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) by 108.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,270 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDRX. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GoodRx by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in GoodRx by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 38,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in GoodRx by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,088,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,569,000 after buying an additional 102,426 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDRX stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,321. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $48.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 16.76 and a quick ratio of 16.76.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.61 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GDRX shares. Cowen cut their price objective on GoodRx from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on GoodRx from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on GoodRx from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.31.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

