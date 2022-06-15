Virtu Financial LLC Takes $1.72 Million Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 157,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 8,800,432 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,996,000 after purchasing an additional 326,265 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 22,955 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 13,751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PBR shares. Bank of America cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.05.

NYSE:PBR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,128,098. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $16.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $83.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $27.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 billion. Analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.2984 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 28.6%. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $1.22. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.20%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

