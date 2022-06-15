Virtu Financial LLC Takes $1.80 Million Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 107,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of BridgeBio Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 56,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 285,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBIO. SVB Leerink raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

BBIO traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $6.60. 10,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,632,449. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $21.78. The company has a market cap of $974.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.79.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. BridgeBio Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 266.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

