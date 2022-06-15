Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,232 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 608.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,548,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.02. 52,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,695,635. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.48. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $189.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.