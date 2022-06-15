Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Shares Down 2.3%

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.88 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 11,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 567,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday.

The firm has a market cap of $822.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08.

Vivint Smart Home ( NYSE:VVNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $392.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.73 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vivint Smart Home by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

