VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE VNRX opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.65. VolitionRx has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $4.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 148.44% and a negative net margin of 15,827.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that VolitionRx will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

