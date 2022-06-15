Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Short Interest Down 24.8% in May

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the May 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:IDE traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.12. 23,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,291. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.14. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $13.46.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.
About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (Get Rating)
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.
