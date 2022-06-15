W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stake Decreased by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $12,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $4.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $474.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,327. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $494.26. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.16 and a 1-year high of $529.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.55.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 30.67%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,473,539.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,762 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,245 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GWW. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $511.38.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

