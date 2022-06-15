Wafra Inc. Acquires 44,256 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Wafra Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 965,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,256 shares during the quarter. Wafra Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Pinterest worth $35,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,363,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000,000 after buying an additional 1,309,216 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 79,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 17,934 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Pinterest by 498.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,328,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,686,000 after buying an additional 4,438,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

NYSE:PINS traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.90. 161,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,130,169. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.82. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $574.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $584,714.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 63,650 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $1,621,165.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,339 shares of company stock worth $8,200,218 over the last ninety days. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Cleveland Research lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Pinterest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.79.

Pinterest Profile (Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.