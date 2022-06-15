Wafra Inc. Boosts Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Wafra Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for approximately 1.6% of Wafra Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $58,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1,032.7% in the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $1,336,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $793,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $5.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $322.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,307. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $359.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $401.56. The company has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.87 and a 12-month high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.60.

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

