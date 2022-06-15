Wafra Inc. Buys 83,650 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Wafra Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,650 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for 2.0% of Wafra Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wafra Inc. owned about 0.09% of CME Group worth $71,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.59. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CME. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $284.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Argus raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.73.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

