Wafra Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wafra Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.3% of Wafra Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $115,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $30.24 on Wednesday, hitting $2,164.55. The stock had a trading volume of 26,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,454. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,356.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,625.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,323.54.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

