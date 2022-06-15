Wafra Inc. Has $52.93 Million Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Wafra Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,280 shares during the period. M&T Bank accounts for about 1.5% of Wafra Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $52,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,964,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,210,000 after purchasing an additional 648,872 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $4,106,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in M&T Bank by 7,874.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 450,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,233,000 after buying an additional 445,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 324.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 502,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,153,000 after buying an additional 383,917 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,697. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.30. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $128.46 and a 1-year high of $186.95. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.86.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $393,426.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.21.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

