Wafra Inc. Increases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wafra Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,627 shares during the period. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $26,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,729,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.80. The stock had a trading volume of 227,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,559,555. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.97. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $230.89. The stock has a market cap of $284.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.49.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

