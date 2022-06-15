Wafra Inc. Purchases 554 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Wafra Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,277 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in EOG Resources by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,269,948 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $182,207,000 after purchasing an additional 248,727 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $1,294,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $9,224,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $9,533,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 354.8% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 38,820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 30,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,262 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.18.

NYSE:EOG traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.65. 26,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,517,060. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.73 and a 200 day moving average of $112.76. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.66.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

