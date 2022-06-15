Wafra Inc. Sells 438,683 Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Wafra Inc. reduced its stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438,683 shares during the quarter. Wafra Inc. owned about 0.31% of Bumble worth $13,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bumble by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,985,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,447 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,472,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,579,000 after acquiring an additional 31,891 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bumble during the fourth quarter worth about $105,635,000. Accel Leaders Fund II Associates L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 4th quarter worth about $57,019,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Bumble by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,590,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,855,000 after purchasing an additional 512,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Bumble news, Director Amy Griffin purchased 35,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.37 per share, for a total transaction of $998,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMBL. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Bumble from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Bumble from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of BMBL traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.22. The stock had a trading volume of 15,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Bumble Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $61.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -423.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.44.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.72 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

