Wafra Inc. Sells 900 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Wafra Inc. cut its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 14.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $206.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.27.

Shares of BNTX traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,655. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of -0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.93. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $121.32 and a 52 week high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $6.84. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 55.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 34.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.5342 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

