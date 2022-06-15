Wafra Inc. Trims Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wafra Inc. lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,842 shares during the quarter. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $1,444,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $959,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,698 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $279.18. 51,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,854,101. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $276.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $299.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.68. The company has a market capitalization of $286.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.86.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

