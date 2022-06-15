Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $144.80

Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 144.80 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 146.66 ($1.78), with a volume of 1625511 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155 ($1.88).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.94) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Warehouse REIT from GBX 200 ($2.43) to GBX 205 ($2.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.25) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 161.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 163.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £627.10 million and a PE ratio of 3.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Warehouse REIT’s previous dividend of $1.55. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 0.14%.

In other Warehouse REIT news, insider Aimee Pitman purchased 17,677 shares of Warehouse REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of £30,050.90 ($36,473.97). Also, insider Stephen Barrow sold 1,599,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.95), for a total value of £2,574,797.33 ($3,125,133.31).

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

