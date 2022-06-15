Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $44.23

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.23 and last traded at $44.23, with a volume of 5031 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.64 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In other news, Director Maureen Mitchell purchased 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at $381,870.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $48,149.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,070.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust grew its position in Webster Financial by 21.7% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 9,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 441.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 64,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 52,263 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 394.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,932,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,451 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 77.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 106,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 46,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

