Wesfarmers (OTC:WFAFF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Macquarie

Macquarie downgraded shares of Wesfarmers (OTC:WFAFF – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Sunday morning, TipRanks reports. Macquarie currently has $43.30 price objective on the stock.
Wesfarmers stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. Wesfarmers has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $47.76.
About Wesfarmers (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wesfarmers (WFAFF)
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
Receive News & Ratings for Wesfarmers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesfarmers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.