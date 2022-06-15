Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 580,100 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the May 15th total of 309,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRN. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 784.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 440,263 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 911.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 424,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 382,770 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its position in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN WRN traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.79 million, a PE ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 2.47. Western Copper and Gold has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $2.40.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.